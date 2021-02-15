Quantcast
Top Verdicts & Settlements 2020: Plaintiff wins

By: Staff Report February 15, 2021

Rank Type Value Date Type of Action Venue Caption Plaintiffs' Attorneys 01 S $400,000,000 6/10/2020 Product Liability U.S., Eastern District of Missouri In re: Dicamba Herbicides Litigation Don Downing, Gray, Ritter & Graham, St. Louis; Bev Randles, Randles & Splittgerber, Kansas City; James Bilsborrow, Weitz & Luxenberg, New York; Paul Byrd, Paul Byrd Law Firm, LIttle Rock, Arkansas; Rene Rocha III, Morgan & Morgan, New Orleans, Louisiana; Hart Rabinovitch, Zimmerman ...

