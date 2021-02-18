Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Officers denied immunity for ‘severe’ intrusion into home

Officers denied immunity for ‘severe’ intrusion into home

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 18, 2021

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Feb. 16 denied qualified immunity for two St. Louis County police officers who entered a home late at night with guns drawn in search of someone who had stiffed his taxi driver.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo