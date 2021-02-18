Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Shook, Hardy & Bacon launches New York office

Shook, Hardy & Bacon launches New York office

By: Staff Report February 18, 2021

Shook, Hardy & Bacon has opened an office in New York, complementing its current East Coast presence in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

