Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Judge says state can’t make defendants wait for counsel

Judge says state can’t make defendants wait for counsel

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 19, 2021

A judge has ruled that Missouri must provide indigent defendants with counsel within two weeks of their having qualified for an appointed lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo