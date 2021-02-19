Quantcast
Undercover officer settles suit against St. Louis for $5 million

By: Jessica Shumaker February 19, 2021

The City of St. Louis has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit brought against it by a Black police officer who alleged he was assaulted by white officers while working undercover at a protest in 2017.

