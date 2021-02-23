Quantcast
Heinz joins Lockton as partner, group co-leader

Heinz joins Lockton as partner, group co-leader

By: Staff Report February 23, 2021

Matt Heinz, who specializes in mergers and acquisitions, has joined Kansas City-based Lockton as a partner in its transaction liability practice.

