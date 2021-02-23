Quantcast
Jury finds man mostly at fault for slip-and-fall

By: Jessica Shumaker February 23, 2021

A federal jury awarded a Missouri man more than $405,000 in damages for injuries he sustained in a slip-and-fall incident at an Independence QuikTrip in 2019, but jurors also found him mostly at fault — significantly reducing his recovery.

