Home / Featured / Callahan named as prosecutor in McCloskey cases

Callahan named as prosecutor in McCloskey cases

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 24, 2021

Richard Callahan, a senior Cole County circuit judge and former U.S. Attorney, has been named to oversee the high-profile weapons cases against a pair of St. Louis attorneys.

