Taxi driver with back injuries settles two crash suits

Taxi driver with back injuries settles two crash suits

By: Jessica Shumaker February 24, 2021

A Kansas woman has wrapped up two suits stemming from motor vehicle crashes that occurred while she was working for a taxi company, according to her attorney, Nicholas Hinrichs of the Hinrichs Law Firm in Kansas City.

