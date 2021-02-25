Quantcast
Court: Defendant ad litem can't raise insurance questions

Court: Defendant ad litem can’t raise insurance questions

By: Jessica Shumaker February 25, 2021

A Missouri law that sets out how to recover damages against a deceased person does not enable defendants ad litem to raise arguments about insurance coverage and recovery, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has ruled.

