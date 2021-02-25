Quantcast
Former candidate settles suit against Wildwood over First Amendment

By: Jessica Shumaker February 25, 2021

A former city council candidate who alleged the City of Wildwood violated his First Amendment right to campaign on public property has agreed to settle his suit against the city and its officials for $295,000.

