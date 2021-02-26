Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Bill takes aim at mandatory Missouri Bar membership

Bill takes aim at mandatory Missouri Bar membership

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 26, 2021

A lawyer in Missouri is, by definition, a dues-paying member of The Missouri Bar. A bill under consideration in a House committee would change that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo