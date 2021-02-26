Quantcast
Court upholds $5.6 million judgment in lawsuit over fuel pricing

By: Jessica Shumaker February 26, 2021

For the first time, a Missouri appeals court has ruled in a case involving a 1993 state law designed to protect competition in the retail motor fuel market, affirming a $5.6 million judgment against a St. Louis gas station.

