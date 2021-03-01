Quantcast
Bar Foundation to award grants for law programs

Bar Foundation to award grants for law programs

By: Staff Report March 1, 2021

The Saint Louis Bar Foundation, the charitable arm of The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, is offering grant funding to organizations that advance or promote the rule of law through innovative projects that address needs in the metropolitan region.

