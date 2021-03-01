Quantcast
Clarke, Mitten appointed to state positions

Clarke, Mitten appointed to state positions

By: Staff Report March 1, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson has named former St. Louis Family Court Commissioner Anne-Marie Clarke to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education, and former state Rep. Gina Mitten as an administrative law judge.

