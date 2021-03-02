Quantcast
Dollar, Burns and Becker adds Hershewe as name partner

Dollar, Burns and Becker adds Hershewe as name partner

By: Staff Report March 2, 2021

Kansas City-based Dollar, Burns & Becker has added partner Tom Hershewe to the firm’s name.

