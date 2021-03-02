Jackson, Wynes join Thompson Coburn C-Suite

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker March 2, 2021

Thompson Coburn has created two new C-Suite positions, promoting Norma Jackson to Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer and Lesley Wynes to Chief Legal Talent Officer.

