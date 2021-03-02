Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court dismisses Lamar Johnson case

Supreme Court dismisses Lamar Johnson case

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 2, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court turned away a case seeking a new trial for a man decades after his conviction. But three judges suggested alternative avenues to pursue Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo