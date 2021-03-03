Quantcast
No immunity for school officials in child’s death

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 3, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Feb. 23 denied official immunity for several school officials whose negligence allegedly led to the death of a 5-year-old student with special needs.

