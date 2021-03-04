Quantcast
Franklin named partner at Harness Dickey in Clayton

Franklin named partner at Harness Dickey in Clayton

March 4, 2021

Intellectual property law firm Harness Dickey has promoted patent attorney Charlie Franklin to partner in its Clayton office.

