Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Kansas City hotel lender hit with $14.8 million default judgment

Kansas City hotel lender hit with $14.8 million default judgment

By: Jessica Shumaker March 4, 2021

A federal judge has entered a $14.8 million default judgment against a North Carolina real estate company accused of backing out on a deal to finance the construction of a Hyatt House hotel in downtown Kansas City.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo