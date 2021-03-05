Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / COVID-19 coverage / Delay urged for impending WebEx mandate for courts

Delay urged for impending WebEx mandate for courts

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 5, 2021

The Missouri Bar’s COVID-19 Response Task Force is recommending that the Supreme Court delay a plan to use WebEx as the exclusive video system for state courts as of April 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo