Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court leaves innocence claim at square one

Supreme Court leaves innocence claim at square one

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 5, 2021

Nearly two years after concluding that it wrongfully convicted Lamar Johnson a quarter-century ago, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has no clear way to do anything about it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo