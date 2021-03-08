Quantcast
8 apply to fill vacancy on Platte County bench 

By: Staff Report March 8, 2021

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission will interview eight applicants on March 17 for an associate circuit judge vacancy in Platte County, created by the recent elevation of Judge W. Ann Hansbrough to the circuit bench.

