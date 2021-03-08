Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Belleville attorney’s license suspended for six months

Belleville attorney’s license suspended for six months

By: Jessica Shumaker March 8, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the Missouri law license of a Belleville, Illinois attorney for at least six months after he failed to report his censure by the Illinois Supreme Court to Missouri’s Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo