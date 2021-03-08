Quantcast
Home / Featured / Insurer’s offer to settle wasn’t ‘offer to pay’

Insurer’s offer to settle wasn’t ‘offer to pay’

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 8, 2021

The Court of Appeals Western District ruled on March 2 that an insurer is liable for prejudgment interest in a wrongful death case, despite its offer to settle early in the litigation. Exactly how much is owed is yet to be determined.

