Stith steps back from 'job I was born to do'

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 8, 2021

Judge Laura Denvir Stith is leaving the Missouri Supreme Court about two years ahead of the mandatory retirement age of 70. In an interview, Stith said her retirement was partly driven by a desire to leave on her own terms.

