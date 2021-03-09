Quantcast
Associate circuit judge named in Camden County

By: Staff Report March 9, 2021

Gov. Mike Parson appointed Heather Miller as associate circuit judge in Camden County. She will fill the vacancy created by the election of Judge Aaron Koeppen as a circuit judge for the 26th Judicial Circuit.

