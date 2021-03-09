Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Injured delivery driver settles for $6M with truck driver after collision

Injured delivery driver settles for $6M with truck driver after collision

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 9, 2021

A pizza delivery driver who will require a lifetime of care after a truck driver pulled out in front of him reached a $6 million settlement, according to his attorney.

