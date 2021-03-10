Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Inmate’s lawsuit against prison officials survives motion to dismiss

Inmate’s lawsuit against prison officials survives motion to dismiss

By: Jessica Shumaker March 10, 2021

An inmate who alleged Missouri prison officials held him in restraints for 17 days straight may proceed with his suit against them after a federal judge ruled the officials failed to show they are entitled to qualified immunity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo