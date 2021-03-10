Quantcast
Home / Local / Republican Ashcroft won’t run for Missouri seat on U.S. Senate

Republican Ashcroft won’t run for Missouri seat on U.S. Senate

By: Associated Press March 10, 2021

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday said he won’t run for the U.S. Senate, despite being eyed early on as a top candidate for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.

