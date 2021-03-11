Quantcast
Home / Featured / Supreme Court upholds aggravating-circumstances damages in med mal case

Supreme Court upholds aggravating-circumstances damages in med mal case

By: Jessica Shumaker March 11, 2021

A split Missouri Supreme Court has affirmed aggravating-circumstances damages in the case of a Scott County man who died of complications from prostate surgery, ruling that his family brought sufficient evidence to support the award.

