School district settles sex-abuse claims about ex-band teacher

By: Jessica Shumaker March 15, 2021

The New Madrid County R-1 School District has agreed to pay $450,000 to settle claims from six female students who alleged the district’s former band director inappropriately touched them, according to a settlement agreement obtained through a public records request.

