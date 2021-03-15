Quantcast
State isn't liable for $4 million judgment against St. Louis teacher

By: Jessica Shumaker March 15, 2021

Missouri’s Legal Expense Fund is not liable for a $4 million default judgment against a former St. Louis Public School District employee because the district is not considered an “agency” of the state, the Missouri Supreme Court has ruled.

