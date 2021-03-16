Quantcast
Court: Infection was sufficient for MHRA claim

By: Jessica Shumaker March 16, 2021

Although a Grain Valley man recovered from an E. coli infection, his condition was sufficient to bring a disability discrimination case against his employer under the Missouri Human Rights Act, a Missouri appeals court has ruled.

