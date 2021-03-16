MU resolves $6.45M patent suit against ex-professor, pharma companies

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker March 16, 2021

The University of Missouri Board of Curators has resolved its patent suit against a former professor and various pharmaceutical companies for $6.45 million, according to a settlement agreement obtained through a public records request.

