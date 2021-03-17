Quantcast
Home / Featured / ‘Near’ not good enough for loitering conviction

‘Near’ not good enough for loitering conviction

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 17, 2021

The Missouri Supreme Court on March 10 ordered the acquittal of a convicted sex offender who had been accused of loitering near a public park.

