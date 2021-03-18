Quantcast
Court says school district owes refund to taxpayers

Court says school district owes refund to taxpayers

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 18, 2021

A small school district that exceeded its levy owes a partial refund to a class of local taxpayers, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled on March 2.

