Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Face lacerations lead to settlement after collision

Face lacerations lead to settlement after collision

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 18, 2021

A man who suffered lacerations to his face and other injuries in a car crash in Jackson County received a $100,000 policy limit settlement, according to his attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo