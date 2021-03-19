Quantcast
St. Louis Circuit Court to resume trials

By: Jessica Shumaker March 19, 2021

The St. Louis Circuit Court has announced it will resume jury trials for the first time in more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began, after moving into Phase Two of operational directives provided by the Missouri Supreme Court.

