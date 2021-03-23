Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / McCausland Barrett and Bartalos adds attorneys

McCausland Barrett and Bartalos adds attorneys

By: Staff Report March 23, 2021

McCausland Barrett & Bartalos has added three associates in its Kansas City office and promoted one partner in St. Louis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo