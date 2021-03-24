Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Revised innocent seller statute protects resident defendants

Commentary: Revised innocent seller statute protects resident defendants

By: Staff Report March 24, 2021

Plaintiffs, particularly in product liability actions, seek to litigate claims in state courts for a number of real and/or perceived advantages over non-resident manufacturers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo