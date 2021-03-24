Quantcast
Jury finds Allstate liable for attorney’s UM claim

By: Jessica Shumaker March 24, 2021

A Jackson County jury awarded a Kansas City attorney and his wife more than $1.9 million in their personal injury suit against Allstate in which they sought coverage under their uninsured motorist policy following a hit-and-run crash.

