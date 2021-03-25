Quantcast
Home / Featured / Judge certifies class in suit over Nissan floorboards 

Judge certifies class in suit over Nissan floorboards 

By: Jessica Shumaker March 25, 2021

A federal judge in Missouri has granted class certification to consumers who allege a defect in certain Nissan vehicles caused premature rusting in floorboards, in some cases forming holes large enough for drivers to stick their feet through.

