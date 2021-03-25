Quantcast
Snead inducted into academy of neutrals

Snead inducted into academy of neutrals

By: Staff Report March 25, 2021

Stephen H. Snead, a partner in the Springfield office of Baty Otto Coronado, has been inducted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals, an invitation-only professional association of alternative dispute resolution professional who meet stringent practice criteria.

