$270,000 verdict for salesman affirmed on appeal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 25, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on March 16 affirmed a $270,000 verdict in favor of a former sales representative who had been denied commissions due to him.

