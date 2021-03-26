Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / First-of-their-kind lawsuits over pooling tips can proceed

First-of-their-kind lawsuits over pooling tips can proceed

By: Jessica Shumaker March 26, 2021

In rulings believed to be the first of their kind, federal courts in Kansas and Missouri have held that casino employees may collectively pursue claims that their employers illegally paid tips to workers who were ineligible to receive them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo