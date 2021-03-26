Quantcast
House endorses overturning tougher rules for pretrial release

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 26, 2021

The Missouri House on March 24 gave first-round approval to a bill that essentially seeks to undo the Missouri Supreme Court’s recent overhaul of pretrial release rules for criminal defendants.

