Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / 23 applicants to interview for St. Louis judgeship

23 applicants to interview for St. Louis judgeship

By: Staff Report March 30, 2021

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission will meet April 15 and 16 to interview 23 applicants for a circuit-bench opening on the St. Louis Circuit Court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo