Home / Featured / Court approves verdict for hockey arena injury

Court approves verdict for hockey arena injury

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 30, 2021

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on March 23 affirmed a $1.2 million verdict for a woman injured at a St. Louis Blues hockey game.

